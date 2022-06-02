-
-
Jediah Morgan putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 02, 2022
-
Highlights
Jediah Morgan reaches in two to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Jediah Morgan makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Jediah Morgan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Jediah Morgan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jediah Morgan to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Morgan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morgan to 2 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Morgan's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 1 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Morgan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morgan to 1 over for the round.
On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Morgan's tee shot went 190 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Morgan had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Morgan to 4 over for the round.
-
-