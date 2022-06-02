Jediah Morgan putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Jediah Morgan hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Jediah Morgan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jediah Morgan to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Morgan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morgan to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Morgan's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 1 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Morgan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morgan to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Morgan's tee shot went 190 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Morgan had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Morgan to 4 over for the round.