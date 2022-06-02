Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Jason Dufner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Dufner had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Dufner hit his 100 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Dufner got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to 2 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Dufner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Dufner at 1 over for the round.