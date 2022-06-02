Jason Day shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jason Day hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Day his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 98 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Day's 121 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Day hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Day to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Day had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.