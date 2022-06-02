James Piot shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, James Piot hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Piot's 90 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Piot to 1 over for the round.

Piot got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piot to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Piot hit his 102 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piot to 2 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Piot had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piot to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Piot had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Piot to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Piot's 102 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piot to 3 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Piot reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piot to 2 over for the round.

Piot got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piot to 3 over for the round.