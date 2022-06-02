J.T. putts well but delivers a 6-over 78 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

J.T. Poston hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, J.T. Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Poston hit his 109 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Poston had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Poston to 5 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Poston's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 6 over for the round.