J.T. putts well but delivers a 6-over 78 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston spins approach to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
J.T. Poston hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 588-yard par-5 11th, J.T. Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Poston hit his 109 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 first, Poston had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Poston to 5 over for the round.
On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Poston's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 6 over for the round.
