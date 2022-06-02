Hudson Swafford shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hudson Swafford hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Swafford hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

Swafford got a double bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Swafford to 3 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Swafford's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Swafford his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 4 over for the round.