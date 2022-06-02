  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-over 39 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Hideki Matsuyama is disqualified for playing a non-conforming club. Steve Rintoul, Sr. Tournament Director Rules & Officiating, explains the findings on Matsuyama’s 3-wood.
