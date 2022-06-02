Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-over 39 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Hideki Matsuyama hit 5 of 9 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Matsuyama had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.