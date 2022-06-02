-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-over 39 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rules official explains Hideki Matsuyama’s disqualification at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Hideki Matsuyama is disqualified for playing a non-conforming club. Steve Rintoul, Sr. Tournament Director Rules & Officiating, explains the findings on Matsuyama’s 3-wood.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 5 of 9 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the 459-yard par-4 second, Matsuyama had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
Matsuyama got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.
At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.
