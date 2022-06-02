-
-
Harris English putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 02, 2022
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Harris English hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a 309 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Harris English chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harris English to 2 over for the round.
English got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 5 over for the round.
-
-