Gary Woodland shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Gary Woodland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Woodland's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Woodland hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 first, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Woodland's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Woodland to even for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.