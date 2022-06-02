Garrick Higgo shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Garrick Higgo hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

Higgo hit his tee at the green on the 180-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Higgo had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 first, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.