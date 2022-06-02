  • Garrick Higgo shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Garrick Higgo makes a 48-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Garrick Higgo sinks 48-footer for birdie at the Memorial

