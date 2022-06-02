Francesco Molinari shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Francesco Molinari hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Molinari had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Molinari's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Molinari hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Molinari's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Molinari's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 1 under for the round.