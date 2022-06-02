Erik van Rooyen shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Erik van Rooyen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 14th, van Rooyen's 95 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 4 over for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 5 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 4 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.