Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grillo had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Grillo hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Grillo's 191 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.