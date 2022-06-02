Doug Ghim shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Doug Ghim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

At the 490-yard par-4 first, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 392-yard par-4 third, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 4 over for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 5 over for the round.