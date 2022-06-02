  • Doug Ghim shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Doug Ghim chips it close to set up birdie at the Memorial

