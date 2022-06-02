-
Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy holes birdie putt from off the green at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
At the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Denny McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Denny McCarthy at 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
At the 180-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, McCarthy chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.
