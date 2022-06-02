  • Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy holes birdie putt from off the green at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.