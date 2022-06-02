Denny McCarthy putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

At the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Denny McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Denny McCarthy at 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, McCarthy chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.