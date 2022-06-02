Davis Riley shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Davis Riley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

Riley got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Riley hit his 101 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

Riley missed the green on his first shot on the 180-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Riley's 163 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Riley's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.