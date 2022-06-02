  • Davis Riley shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Davis Riley escapes fairway bunker to set up birdie at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.