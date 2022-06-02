-
Davis Riley shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Davis Riley escapes fairway bunker to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Davis Riley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
Riley got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.
On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Riley hit his 101 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.
Riley missed the green on his first shot on the 180-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Riley's 163 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 3 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Riley's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
