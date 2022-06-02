David Lipsky rebounds from poor front in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, David Lipsky hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

David Lipsky got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Lipsky tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lipsky chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Lipsky hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Lipsky's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lipsky's 168 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Lipsky's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 18th, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Lipsky at 1 under for the round.