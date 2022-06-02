David Lingmerth shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

David Lingmerth hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lingmerth had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Lingmerth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.