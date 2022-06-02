-
-
David Lingmerth shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 02, 2022
-
Highlights
David Lingmerth dials in tee shot to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
David Lingmerth hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lingmerth had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Lingmerth's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
Lingmerth got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
-
-