Danny Willett shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Danny Willett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

After a 276 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Willett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 2 over for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Willett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Willett at 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Willett chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Willett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 3 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 4 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 4 over for the round.