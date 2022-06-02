-
Danny Willett shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Danny Willett reaches in two to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Danny Willett makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Danny Willett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
After a 276 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Willett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.
Willett got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 2 over for the round.
On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Willett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Willett at 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Willett chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Willett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 3 over for the round.
Willett got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 4 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 4 over for the round.
