-
-
Danny Lee shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 02, 2022
-
Highlights
Danny Lee's iron from rough sets up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Danny Lee makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Danny Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Lee's 194 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Lee had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Lee's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lee's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
-
-