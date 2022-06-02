Danny Lee shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Danny Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 194 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Lee had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lee's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lee's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.