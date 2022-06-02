Daniel Berger shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Daniel Berger hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Berger chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Berger hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Berger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

Berger got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Berger to 2 under for the round.