6-over 78 by Curtis Luck in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Curtis Luck hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

At the 490-yard par-4 first, Luck got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Luck to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Luck's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Luck to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Luck's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Luck had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Luck to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Luck's 78 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Luck to 2 over for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th, Luck got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Luck to 3 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Luck tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 18th, Luck got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Luck to 6 over for the round.