Corey Conners putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 10th hole, Corey Conners had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Conners hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Conners's 121 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 14th hole, Conners had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Conners to 5 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Conners's 133 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.