  • Collin Morikawa putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa's tee shot to 4 feet and birdie at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.