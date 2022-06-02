Collin Morikawa putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Collin Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Collin Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.