  • Chris Kirk shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Kirk's bunker play leads to birdie at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.