Chris Kirk shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Chris Kirk hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 13th, Kirk's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.