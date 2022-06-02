-
Charley Hoffman putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Charley Hoffman chips it close to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Charley Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Charley Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman's his second shot went 11 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoffman had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 second, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.
Hoffman had a fantastic chip-in on the 200-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 21 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.
