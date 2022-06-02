Charley Hoffman putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Charley Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Charley Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman's his second shot went 11 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoffman had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

Hoffman had a fantastic chip-in on the 200-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 21 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 over for the round.