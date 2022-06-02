Charles Howell III shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Charles Howell III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Howell III had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 210-yard par-3 fourth green, Howell III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Howell III at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Howell III hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Howell III hit his 103 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.