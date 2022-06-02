Chan Kim shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Chan Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 third, Kim's 150 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 210-yard par-3 green fourth, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kim's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Kim got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.