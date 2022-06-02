Chad Ramey shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Chad Ramey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Ramey got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ramey to 3 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Ramey got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ramey to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Ramey got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Ramey to 4 over for the round.