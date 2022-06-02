  • Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Carlos Ortiz makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz sends in 20-foot birdie putt at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Carlos Ortiz makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.