Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

At the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Ortiz's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.