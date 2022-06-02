Camilo Villegas shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Camilo Villegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Villegas's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Villegas had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.