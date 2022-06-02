  • Cameron Young shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Cameron Young makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Young dials in second to set up eagle at the Memorial

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Cameron Young makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.