Cameron Young shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Young dials in second to set up eagle at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Cameron Young makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
Cameron Young hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Young hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Young chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 16th, Young missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Young to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Young had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Young chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 3 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.
