Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Cameron Tringale hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

At the 490-yard par-4 first, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Tringale chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Tringale chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Tringale's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.