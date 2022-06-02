Cameron Smith shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cameron Smith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Smith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Smith's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

Smith tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.