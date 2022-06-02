Cameron Champ shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Cameron Champ hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at even for the tournament.

At the 490-yard par-4 first, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Champ had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Champ missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Champ to 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Champ chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Champ's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Champ chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Champ's 154 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.