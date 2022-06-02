-
Cam Davis shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
By PGATOUR.COM
Cam Davis reaches in two to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Cam Davis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Davis hit his 84 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 18th, Davis had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davis to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
