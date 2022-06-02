C.T. Pan shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

C.T. Pan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 588-yard par-5 11th hole, Pan hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second into trouble as well. After taking his second drop he had to grind out the hole getting on the green with his eighth shot and finishing with a $self.sc. This moved Pan to 2 over for the day.

After a 304 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Pan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Pan's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 18th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 4 over for the round.