Bryson DeChambeau putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bryson DeChambeau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

At the 459-yard par-4 second, Bryson DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Bryson DeChambeau at 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, DeChambeau's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, DeChambeau his second shot was a drop and his approach went 86 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, DeChambeau's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 18th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 4 over for the round.