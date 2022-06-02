  • Bryson DeChambeau putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 first round in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    Highlights

    In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Bryson DeChambeau sinks a putt from the fringe to save par at the par-4 10th hole.