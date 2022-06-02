Brian Harman shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Brian Harman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Harman's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Harman hit his 103 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Harman's 83 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.