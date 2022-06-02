Brendan Steele putts well in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Brendan Steele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Brendan Steele hit his 121 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 14th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 16th, Steele hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.