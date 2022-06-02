Strong putting brings Brandt Snedeker an even-par round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 300 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 first, Brandt Snedeker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Snedeker had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Snedeker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.