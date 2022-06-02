Brandon Wu shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Brandon Wu hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a 284 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Wu chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Wu's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 first hole, Wu had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 210-yard par-3 fourth, Wu's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.