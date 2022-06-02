Brandon Hagy shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Brandon Hagy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the intermediate rough on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Hagy had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hagy's 132 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

Hagy tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for double bogey, bringing Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 4 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 11th, Hagy hit his 100 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hagy to 4 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Hagy's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Hagy had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 4 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 15th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 4 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 18th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 5 over for the round.