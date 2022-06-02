Bo Hoag shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Bo Hoag hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Hoag's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 3 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 third hole, Hoag chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hoag at 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Hoag hit his 112 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 4 over for the round.