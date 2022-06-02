Billy Horschel shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Billy Horschel hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Horschel hit his 107 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Horschel's 186 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 first, Horschel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.