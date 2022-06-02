Beau Hossler shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Beau Hossler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 17th, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at 2 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 second hole, Hossler had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to even for the round.