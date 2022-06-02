  • Beau Hossler shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

  • In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Beau Hossler makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Beau Hossler holes 30-footer for birdie at the Memorial

