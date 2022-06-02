Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Anirban Lahiri hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Lahiri hit his 100 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Lahiri had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 16th, Lahiri's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Lahiri's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.