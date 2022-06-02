Andrew Putnam finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

In his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

After a 259 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 10th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

At the 180-yard par-3 12th, Putnam hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Putnam's 160 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 fifth, Putnam chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 sixth, Putnam's his third shot was a drop and his approach went 73 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 ninth, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.