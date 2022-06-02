-
Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Smalley hits tee shot close and birdies at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
Alex Smalley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Smalley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 17th hole, Smalley had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.
Smalley got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 4 over for the round.
On the 547-yard par-5 fifth hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Smalley's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
