Alex Noren shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Alex Noren hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Noren's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Noren got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Noren to 4 over for the round.

On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Noren had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Noren chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Noren's tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.