Alex Noren shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
June 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren finds the green in two to set up birdie at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2022, Alex Noren makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Alex Noren hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
On the 472-yard par-4 10th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 180-yard par-3 12th, Noren's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Noren got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Noren to 4 over for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 15th, Noren had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 17th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 18th hole, Noren had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 4 over for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Noren chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 sixth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Noren's tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
